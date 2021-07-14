February 29, 1976 - July 1, 2021
Arlington, TX - Lance Eric Norby entered God's kingdom on July 1st, 2021, doing what he loved most, in hopes that soon he would be living his dream of giving up his mandatory 6-7 day workweek and begin enjoying the adventurous lifestyle Alaska had to offer. He loved the lure of the fishing, hunting, and the great outdoors.
Lance was born February 29, 1976 in Janesville, Wisconsin to Dorothy J. Norby and the late Lincoln E. Norby, and right away became a special bicentennial leap year baby. He attended Harrison Elementary, Marshall Junior High and Craig High School in Janesville and excelled in sports and academics. He went on to box in the Golden Gloves and won many trophies in martial arts competitions throughout the State.
Lance received an Associate Degree from UW Rock County and continued classes at UTA in Arlington, Texas where he resided, all while maintaining a full time job. He had an eidetic memory and knew every job at the General Motors Assembly plant where he worked. He was a great asset to their company and won many citations for his contributions to their Company. He had just received his twenty year recognition and he will be sorely missed by them.
About four years ago, Lance was introduced to the world of commercial fishing by his good friend, David Schwantes. After a couple Summers of working with and for David on his boats, last year he bought a 32' aluminum commercial fishing boat, sight unseen, during Covid, naming it PNEUMA. Upon arriving in Alaska and encountering lots of issues with the boat, not to mention finding reliable crew, monitoring their temperatures three times a day for Covid and obtaining parts and supplies, he still had a successful season of fishing. This season, they were having a record breaking year in the history of fishing up there, as the raging storm threw up it's catch. But the storm raged on more fierce than ever and extinguished the light of my life.
Lance lived life to the fullest and the word "can't" was not in his vocabulary. He could do anything he set his mind to and was the most positive person I knew. He was a strong Norwegian with a brilliant mind.
Lance loved his family, and OH, how they loved him.
Lance is survived by his Mother, Dorothy J. Norby and Stepfather, Steven T. Kimpel; Brothers Barry Schroeder, Corey (Michelle) Schroeder, Sisters Renee Norby, Chanda (Chris) Miller, Cammy (Jim) Provenzano. Nephews Zachary Taylor, Dennis Gleichauf, Brandon Kinnamon, Taylor Peterson, Alex Schroeder, Aaron Edwards, Cody Johnsrud, Nieces Ceiandra Huschka, Ashley Taylor, Katelynn Press, Natalya Stockman, Whitney Schroeder and his Goddaughter, Marcedes Thompson, and many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. He was preceded in death by his Father, Lincoln E. Norby, Sister Angela Cook and Nephew Josh Cook.
My last text from Lance, hours before he passed "I caught 14,000# of fish today." My last text to him, which he never got to see "Wow! So happy. Good luck...I love you!"
A Funeral Service will be held at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 1:00 PM with Pastor Brad Urlaub officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday from 11:00 AM to time of service. Entombment will be held privately at Milton Lawns Memorial Park.
Lance and I lived a block apart in Arlington....The pain of losing him is unbearable. He made friends wherever he went....I know he's already befriending many angels. Until we meet again, I love you beyond words, my dear Son....Mom