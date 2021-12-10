Edgerton, WI - With deepest sorrow, we announce that Lance E. Thompson, age 34, of Edgerton, our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021 in Fulton Township. He was born in Janesville on June 12, 1987; the son of Rick Thompson and Bonnie (Gilbert) Thompson. Lance graduated from Edgerton High School in 2005, and had been working as a carpenter for most of his life. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited and Pheasants Forever, and was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman. Lance always loved his dogs, most recently Norman and Muzzy. He always found a way to put the needs and struggles of others above his own, because of his humble nature and remarkable heart. We love you; we miss you; we will never forget you, Lance.
He is survived by his father, Rick Thompson; his mother, Bonnie Thompson; sisters, Brandy (Matt) Young and Shyanne (Nick) Siefkas; nieces and nephews: Kaylynn Galbrecht, Macy Young, Franklin Young and Orin Siefkas; his families by heart: Randall Vike Jr., Mark, Marie, Amanda and the entire Hustad family, as well as Kyle Deegan and the entire Deegan Family; and numerous extended family members and friends. Lance is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; and brother, Jake Thompson.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until service. Committal will immediately follow the service to Fulton Cemetery in Edgerton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Pheasants For A Purpose in honor of Lance Thompson (www.gofundme.com). SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
