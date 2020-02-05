May 9, 1948 - January 25, 2020

Janesville, WI -- "Everyday is a happening" was an often-repeated exclamation of Lana Van Galder, 71, who died at her Florida condo Saturday, January 25, 2020. Lana's tenacious spirit was formed in her youth in Janesville, WI, where she was the oldest of three daughters to W.W. "Bud" and Jean Schwartzlow. Growing up amid the daily bustle of her parents' restaurant, the iconic Town and Country, instilled an entrepreneurial spirit and enjoyment of hospitality. Lana attended Janesville High School, and was active in drama and student council; she was also on the Rock Aqua Jay water ski team. Her first job was with Janesville Floral, a precursor to her design career. In 1967, Lana left Janesville to attend the Ray-Vouge College of Design in Chicago. As her parents dropped her off, they had one instruction: stay off Rush Street. After they drove away, she went directly there! From then on, Lana embraced the fashion and culture of the sixties, and made many friends. In one epic story, she was working as the Easter bunny at Montgomery Ward's when fire caught hold and she evacuated the building to her boyfriend's convertible, still wearing the bunny suit. Upon returning from Chicago, Lana joined the staff at Rost Interiors, where she worked until she ventured to become independent. She then started her own business, Lana Van Galder Interiors, that operated from locations on both Main and Milwaukee Streets. She recently moved to a shared space in the Alden House on Main Street, in order to continue her vision of providing the "home of fine furnishings" for Janesville. This year would have marked her fifty-first year as a designer.

In 1969, David Van Galder returned from the war. Tall, lean, and tan, Lana's friend from high school would now catch her heart; they married in 1970, and had two daughters, Arra and Leah. Their early years of marriage were spent supporting David's work with his family business, Van Galder Bus Co., while also expanding her own studio. The young couple enjoyed membership at the Janesville Country Club, where Lana relished helping plan the children's parties and celebrating special occasions with her family and friends. Also at the club, she participated in the Ladies' Golf League. David's purchase of Rockton Bus Co., moved the family over "the border" to Roscoe, IL, where the bus business expanded and they later purchased Dunrite Travel Agency. When David died in 2009, he took a bit of her heart with him.

From small rituals, like setting the evening table nightly (including "nice napkins"), to wearing full witch regalia complemented by a high-pitched cackle on Halloween, Lana cultivated a sense of daily engagement for her family. She did not want to waste the blessing of sunny days inside, and loved to spend time golfing, snow and water skiing, or swimming, always in the company of family and friends. Lana was a traveler. In youth, her parents and grandparents took her on trips near and far, from Sunday drives, to dine and dance at supper clubs, to skiing in the Alps. With David and the girls, she relied on her AAA Triptiks to plan adventures to little-known gems.

Lana applied her design talents to improve vacation properties in Iowa on the Mississippi and Edgerton on the Rock River, where she and David enjoyed relaxing and hosting family boating and get-togethers. The couple planned a beautiful retirement property in North Carolina, but their condo in Florida was truly their "home away from home." Lana's extended family was important to her. Many generations gathered frequently throughout her years, and she was instrumental in making the celebrations lively and fun. She especially delighted in watching the children swim in "MaLana's" pool. She had a generous spirit and wanted her family to share happy times together.

For the last eight years, Lana enjoyed the companionship of Gary Johnson, and from his interests had taken up attending state and county fairs.

Lana's three grandchildren were her pride and joy: she thought of them always and supported them by attending their swim meets and performances. She loved to golf, boat, talk, and read with them too.

Lana will be sorely missed by her two daughters, Arra (Ladel Cass) Van Galder of Rockton, IL and Leah (Joe) Lidbury of Appleton, WI; three grandchildren: Davis, Brooke, and Ellery; mother, Jean Schwartzlow; sisters, Janet (Dennis) Fugate and Jane (Blaine) Vance, both of Janesville, WI; nieces and nephews: Allen "A.J." (Jamie) Fugate, Brody (Lara) Vance, Sara Van Galder, Scott (Hany) Fugate, Sam (Emily) Van Galder, and Lacy Wolter; nine great nieces and great nephews: Alex, Carter, Aris, Graham, Conner, Kelsey, Caroline, Jax, and Vincent; special cousins; sister-in-law, Suzanne Van Galder of Janesville; and many friends, including special friend, Gary Johnson. She was predeceased by her father; husband; and brother-in-law, Stephen Van Galder.

A Memorial Service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 in St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Dr., Janesville, WI, with Reverend Bond Haldeman officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Monday in the church. Inurnment will be held in the Spring at Turtleville Cemetery. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Memorials on Lana's behalf can be made to support art and design programing at the Lincoln-Tallman House, part of the Rock County Historical Society. Checks to Rock County Historical Society, attn: Lana Van Galder memorial. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com