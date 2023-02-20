Lana Mae (Lyght) McVay

March 21, 1951 - January 28, 2023

Appleton, WI - Lana Mae McVay, 71, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2023, with her family by her side. Lana was born on March 21st, 1951, in Platteville, to the late Clifford and Lois Lyght. Lana and her twin, Larry were two of 14 children. After graduating from Iowa-Grant High School in 1969 she enrolled at UW-Platteville and received her bachelor's degree. Lana moved to Janesville where she began employment in 1974 at Janesville Auto Transport Company (JATCO)/Allied Automotive Group until they closed their operations in 2011. Working at one place for 37 years, many of her co-workers were lifelong friends and became like family to her.

