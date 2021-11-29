Lamar E. Duel

May 11, 1934 - October 26, 2021
Janesville, WI - Lamar E. Deuel Sr., age 87, of Janesville, died on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at home. He was born in Chicago, IL on May 11, 1934, the son of Lamar S. and Mabel E. (Anderson) Deuel. He was the oldest of 6 children and started his own business at 14 years old delivering groceries with his Coaster Wagon for Globe Grocery and later was hired to stock the dairy department at A&P in Chicago, and then promoted to Produce manager. Lamar enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 1952 and served as Fire Direction Support for Artillery during the Korean War, receiving his honorable discharge in 1954. He met Buneva Ginn while he was stationed at Camp Pendleton and they married on July 23, 1955, in Chicago, IL. After his service in the Marines, he worked at Safeway Grocery Store and later began his 30-year career as a trade Plumber where he worked on various projects in San Diego and also served as a foreman on multiple construction jobs as a member of Plumbers Union Local 230. He later married Gloria Warren and she preceded him in death unexpectedly after a very brief marriage. He married Cynthia Sisley on August 22, 2015, and she also preceded him in death.
Lamar was a member of VFW Post 1621, where he served on the Honor Guard and was a former Post Commander (2007.) He was also a 32nd degree Master Mason in Unity Lodge #632, Free & Accepted Masons (receiving his 50-year pin in 2018), Past Patron (1976, 1983, 1991 & 2003) of Harbor Lights Chapter #478, Order of the Eastern Star (receiving his 50-year pin in 2020), a member of Al Bahr Shrine and the Antique Car Club.
Lamar is survived by 3 children: Buneva "Bunnie" Jacquay of Murrieta, CA, Lamar "Eric" Deuel Jr. and John Deuel both of Janesville; adopted daughter, Gail (Warren) Hallemeyer of Vista, CA; 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 2 sisters; Helen Zarek of Crystal Lake, IL and June Partoll of Whitewater; and other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 wives; grandson, Cody Legg who was killed in Iraq; 2 brothers, Charles Deuel who was killed in Vietnam and John Deuel; and sister, Charlotte Partoll.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. with Masonic Rites and Full Military Honors at the VFW Post 1621, Janesville. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lamar's name may be made to the Shriner's Children's Hospital, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com