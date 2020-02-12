July 2, 1966 - February 9, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Laine M. Jackson, age 53, of Janesville, died Sunday, February 9, 2020, at her home with her loving family at her side. She was born in Janesville on July 2, 1966, the daughter of Jerry and Rita (Rynes) Downing. Laine attended Orfordville Parkview High School where she played flute and participated in color guard. She graduated in 1984. Laine married Robert A. Jackson on October 26, 1991, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Janesville. She taught religious education classes at St. Patrick's, where the family were active members. Laine had an adventurous spirit and loved taking trips. While at home, you could often find her having adventures and traveling to distant lands in one of the many novels she was so fond of reading. She was very creative and enjoyed knitting, crocheting and sewing. Laine liked camping with family and her many friends. She never hesitated to offer the comfort of her home to others, whether it was for one of the many gatherings or a friend in need, she was always ready to help.

She is survived by her husband, Bob; three children: Serah Jackson (fiance Johnathon Fillion) of Hollandale, WI, Tara Jackson and Hayden Jackson, both at home; her parents, Jerry and Rita Downing of Beloit; a sister, Lynnette Downing of Middleton; brother, Lance Downing of Beloit; four brothers-in-law: Jerome Jackson of Edgerton, Wayne (Sherry) Jackson of Janesville, Steven (Susan) Jackson of Milton, and Randy Jackson of Australia; as well as numerous nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her in-laws, Richard and Donna Jackson; and her step mother-in-law, Moya Jackson.

A Celebration of Laine's Life with funeral rites will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME, Janesville, with Fr. Drew Olson officiating. Visitation will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME. Burial will take place at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, rural Ontario, WI at a later date. Memorials in Laine's name may be made to the Rock County Cancer Coalition. Laine's family asks that those choosing to attend her Celebration wear vibrant colors to honor her spirit!

Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services

21 S. Austin Rd. Janesville, WI 608-752-2444

www.whitcomb-lynch.com

The family extends a special thanks to the entire Mercy oncology team, for their kindness and dedication during her long battle with cancer.