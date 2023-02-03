December 29, 1931 - February 1, 2023

Janesville, WI - Ladislav J. "Lad" Vrany, age 91 of Janesville passed away at his home on February 1, 2023. He was born in Chicago, IL on December 29, 1931, the son of Jerry and Libby (Dvorak) Vrany. He grew up in Berwyn, IL where his life-long interest in aviation began with his father taking him to Midway Airport to watch the incoming and outgoing airplanes. During his life-time, Lad was very fluent in the Czech language, the first language spoken in his childhood home. He graduated from Morton Grove West High School and took a job drafting. He joined the Air National Guard where he served for two years prior to serving in the U.S. Army and was stationed for two years in Germany where he did surveying work helping build air strips and helicopter pads.

