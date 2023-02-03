Janesville, WI - Ladislav J. "Lad" Vrany, age 91 of Janesville passed away at his home on February 1, 2023. He was born in Chicago, IL on December 29, 1931, the son of Jerry and Libby (Dvorak) Vrany. He grew up in Berwyn, IL where his life-long interest in aviation began with his father taking him to Midway Airport to watch the incoming and outgoing airplanes. During his life-time, Lad was very fluent in the Czech language, the first language spoken in his childhood home. He graduated from Morton Grove West High School and took a job drafting. He joined the Air National Guard where he served for two years prior to serving in the U.S. Army and was stationed for two years in Germany where he did surveying work helping build air strips and helicopter pads.
After his discharge from service, Lad used the GI Bill to obtain a bachelor's degree and a master's degree from Northern Illinois University. He taught mathematics and science in Berwyn and Westmont, IL later becoming a elementary school principal at Lavergne Elementary School in Berwyn and at J T Manning Elementary School in Westmont, IL.
Lad married Nancy D. Zenalik on October 16, 1954. In 1979, they moved to Milton to assist their friends open a carpet store in Janesville. He also worked for Star Photo and Wausaw Homes. An avid photographer, Lad also operated his own photography business, Avid Photography and taught photography classes.
Lad had a private pilot's license and was a very active member of the Warbirds meeting with them on a weekly basis. He was an active organizer of the Rock County Airshows and was proud to have assisted in taking veterans on the honor flights to Washington, DC on two occasions. Thru the years, Lad took many pictures at the Oshkosh Air Shows. In addition to his many other activities, he was a faithful blood donor having donated 25 gallons of blood during his lifetime. Lad accepted Jesus Christ as the Salvation for his sins.
Lad is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Nancy; three sons, David (Linda) of Oconomowoc, WI, Steven (Rochelle) of Rockford, IL, John (Helga) of Madison, WI; four grandchildren, Lauren, Kevin, Max, Erich: his brother, Robert of Phoenix, AZ; his sister-in-law Mary Ann Kaplan of Aurora, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law, Audrey Baird and brother-in-law, Robert Zenalik.
Lad's family will be holding a private Celebration of Life. The family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Ladislav Vrany as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.