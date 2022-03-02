DARIEN/JANESVILLE, WI - Kyle Daniel Braukhoff of Darien, and formerly of Janesville, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022. Kyle was born to his parents Daniel and Denise (Dorn) Braukhoff of Janesville on September 24, 1990.
Kyle was a graduate of Janesville Parker High School, class of 2009. He then completed the Blackhawk Technical College Electrical Power Distribution program in 2010. Kyle started his career training as a Lineman at Lake Mills Light & Water. Presently, Kyle worked as a Journeyman Lineman for Rock Energy Cooperative out of South Beloit.
Kyle's close friends, family, and coworkers got to experience his quiet but quirky sense of humor and loving personality. Kyle was an avid gamer and had a passion for all things wildlife, Star Wars, his truck and his 2nd Amendment freedom.
Kyle was preceded in death by his grandparents, William "Bud" and Eileen (Kersten) Dorn, and Robert Braukhoff; and cousin, Jaime Dorn.
Kyle is survived by his parents, Daniel and Denise (Dorn) Braukhoff; sister, Kelsey (Alec) Kueter; girlfriend, Meghan Kanter; grandmother, Carol Braukhoff; Uncle Dennis (Mary Kay) Dorn, Uncle Dean (Diane) Dorn, Uncle Wayne (Julie) Braukhoff; Aunt Michelle (David) Wilson; and many close cousins.
Funeral services will be held at ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022. Rev. Bond Haldeman will officiate. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Center Township. Visitations will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 4th at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville and at the Church on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
