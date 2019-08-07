December 23, 1972 - August 1, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Kurt Randall Bergmann, age 46, of Janesville, WI passed away on August 1, 2019 of injuries suffered in a semitruck accident in Vermilion County, IL. Kurt was born on December 23, 1972 in Watertown, WI, the son of Carl and Marjorie (Wuestenberg) Bergmann. He grew up in Clyman, WI, and graduated from Dodgeland High School in Juneau, WI in 1991. Kurt married Tracy Wiktorowski on August 30, 1997. He was employed as a driver in the trucking industry for over 20 years. For the last 12 years, he was employed as a driver by Serta Mattress Company. Kurt was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran faith at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown, and was currently a member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Janesville. Kurt enjoyed grilling on his deck, snowmobiling, and spending time on his pontoon boat.

Surviving are his wife, Tracy Bergmann; daughter, Chelsey Bergmann, who is a student at the University of Arizona; mother, Marjorie Bergmann of Watertown; sister, Rita Bergmann of Watertown; brother, Dennis (Cheryl) Bergmann of Beaver Dam; mother-in-law, Susan (Scott) Rogers of Beloit; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jennifer and Stephen Quintana of Farmington, MN; sister-in-law, Brie Rogers of Jefferson; as well as his furry friends, Sophie and Doug. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Bergmann; his father-in-law, Wayne Wiktorowski, his grandparents; and his furry friend, Butterscotch.

Visitation will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 709 Milton Avenue, Janesville. A memorial service will follow at the church at 1 p.m. Saturday with Pastor James Janke officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a memorial fund that is being established. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.

