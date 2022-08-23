Kristine M. "Krissy" Williams

June 28, 1967 - August 22, 2022

Janesville, WI - My sweet Krissy passed into the arms of the Lord after a short but hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. My sweet Krissy was born to Lawerence (Larry) and Arlene Long in Janesville, WI. She was her dad's birthday baby as she was born on his birthday.

