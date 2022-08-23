Kristine M. "Krissy" Williams

Janesville, WI - My sweet Krissy passed into the arms of the Lord after a short but hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. My sweet Krissy was born to Lawerence (Larry) and Arlene Long in Janesville, WI. She was her dad's birthday baby as she was born on his birthday.
My sweet Krissy was the most loving, caring, and sweetest soul. She was the classic definition of being full of grace. Her family was her life and there wasn't anything she would not do for them.
My sweet Krissy was a 1985 graduate of Parker High School. She worked in the lab at Mercy Hospital during the weekends and during summer break. Upon completing high school, she went full time at Mercy. After the birth of our first child, she decided to become a stay-at-home mom. She once told me that all she ever wanted when she grew up was to be a mother and a wife and let me tell you she was the best!
My sweet Krissy volunteered at several school events at Monroe elementary when our children were attending. My sweet love and myself were members together at the Janesville County Club, Janesville Elks Lodge and most importantly St. John Vianney Catholic Church.
My sweet Krissy and I were married on September 12, 1992, in Janesville on a splendid Indian summer day. My love and I had a wonderful marriage full of love, travel, memories, and most important family fun.
My sweet Krissy is survived by her husband (me) Brian S. Williams; her cherished children Adam Williams and Megan (Matthew) Rucks; her grandchildren, whom she loved so so much and called her nana, Brennan, Bladen and Britta; her sister, Laurie (Matthew) Hedgecock; her brother, Steve (Lisa) Long; her father, Lawerence Long; sisters-in-law, Angela (Dennis) Thiele, Erica (Mike) Wagner; nieces and nephews, Wade, Jordan, Haley (Martin), Jaxon, Ryder, Brittany (Brandon), Thea, Remi, Kahler, Keegan, Kiley, Chloe and Claire and last but not least Miller the dog.
She was preceded in death by her mother, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jim and Connie Williams, and her golden doodle, Buddy.
My sweet Krissy I will miss you so much. You made me who I am and with your love and support our family wouldn't not be as strong as it is today.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Burial will follow mass at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Janesville.
A heartfelt Thank You to Krissy's sister, Laurie and my sisters Angela and Erica, my children Adam, Megan and Matthew for helping me take such excellent care of my sweetheart right up to the very end. Also to Father Matthew and Father Paul for the visits, Pastoral Minister George Wollinger and Bishop Hying and to our wonderful nurse Amy from Mercy Hospice.
My sweet Krissy, I will Love you forever!!
To plant a tree in memory of Kristine Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
