Kristine Johnson

December 17, 1974 - September 28, 2020
Janesville, WI, WI- Kristine M. Johnson, 45, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Kristine was born on December 17, 1974 to Roger A. Johnson Sr. and Helen (Young) Johnson. She graduated from Brodhead High School in 1993. Kristine's health problems kept her mobility limited, but she was always willing to give a helping hand. She took pride in her work for Hattie Anne's floral in Orfordville, working with her friends Cheryl, Ellen and Amy. Kristine's large heart was evident in her love for her many "adopted" daughters and their children.
Kristine is survived by her mother, Helen S. (Jerry) Hoppe; daughters, Danielle (Paul Haberman), and Kaitlyn Johnson; and a granddaughter, Jazzy; her older sister, Glenda; and her nephew, Kevin (Amanda) Hawkins (their children, Lillyana and Gracie); her brother, Roger "Skip" (Sarah) Johnson, (his step-children: Thomas, Donald and Craig). Kristine is preceded in death by her father, Roger A. Johnson, Sr.
There will be a Celebration of Life at M&Js Bar and Grill in Brodhead on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 4 p.m.