Kristina "Kristy" Patten

May 16, 1985 - March 30, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Kristina "Kristy" M. Patten, age 33, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at University of Wisconsin Hospital. She was born in Appleton on May 16, 1985, the daughter of Alva "Al" and Gail (Perez) Patten. Kristy participated in the birth to 3 program, and attended Janesville schools. She was one of the pioneering students when Special Education integrated into the public schools. Kristy was nonverbal, but she never had a problem letting others know what she wanted. Kristy's personality was fun loving and silly. She enjoyed her classmates, listening to music via headphones, her mom's voice, or her brother's viola practice. She loved swinging with her older brother and dancing with her younger sister. Watching her nieces and nephews play with each other put a smile on her face. She loved her Koosh balls, chewing on her sleeves, and having her arms and legs rubbed. We all learned so much from her that she helped mold us into the people we are today. We were so proud of Kristy and what she was able to accomplish throughout her short life. God gave her to us for 33 years, and we cherished every minute!

Kristina is survived by her mother, Gail; three siblings: Tim (Megan) Patten, Becky (Jeremy) Schmidt, and Greg (Allie) Patten; seven nieces and nephews: Mackenzee, Travis, Naliyah, Trinity, Bryce, Ryker, and Bentley; two aunts, Cheryl (John) Smith and Anita Koch; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Al Patten; brother, Tony Patten; and nephew, Liam Schmidt.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, with Very Rev. Paul Ugo Arinze officiating. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com