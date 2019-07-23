Kristina "Krissy" Croake

January 3, 1968 - July 16, 2019

Litchfield Park, AZ -- Kristina "Krissy" Lynn Croake, age 51, of Litchfield Park, AZ, formerly of Janesville, left to meet her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care after a courageous fight against cancer. Krissy had many very good friends wherever she went. Her sweet smile, contagious laughter, sense of humor and strong caring heart will long be remembered. Throughout her life, she enjoyed the great outdoors, swimming, tennis, biking, hiking, traveling, music, cooking and decorating. She always cheered for the Green Bay Packers, Krissy had a genuine love for animals, especially her dogs, Gracie and Hannah.

Krissy is survived by her loving mother, Joan Zimborski; and a wonderful brother, William Croake, both of Janesville. She had a very special relationship with her niece, Ashleigh Croake of Denver, CO. She is further survived by aunts and uncles: Robert (Janet) Zimborski of Waukesha, WI, Thomas Zimborski, Kenneth (Mary) Zimborski, Daniel (Janet) Zimborksi, John (Vickie) Zimborski, Laura Zimborski and Nettie (Kenneth) Strand, all of Janesville, and Rose Brown of Tennessee. Krissy had many cousins and relatives who loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Edward and Laura Zimborski; aunt, Helen Howland; uncles, Ed Zimborski and Larry Joseph Zimborski.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME with Father Jim Leeser of St. William Catholic Church officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service on Saturday. Burial will follow to Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting her family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

We will forever miss our blue-eyed Angel, Kristina.

Kristina's family would like to thank Agrace Hospice for being such a blessing through such a difficult time.