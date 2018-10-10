October 31, 1949 - October 8, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Kristin "Kris" Jensen Meier, age 68, passed away on Monday, October 8, 2018. She was a loving wife, mother, friend, and Grammy to ten grandchildren. Kris was born in Rockford, IL on October 31, 1949, the daughter of Stanton and Marguerite (Dahlberg) Jensen. She graduated from Guilford High School in 1967. Kris graduated from Northwestern University, where she majored in elementary education and minored in music, and met her husband Jim.
She taught elementary school in the Milwaukee area, and in Janesville after she moved there with her husband in 1974. She retired from teaching, and devoted her efforts to raising a family, and being involved in numerous community activities and organizations. She was the head children's choir director at First Lutheran Church for more than twenty years. She sang in the adult choir at church, and with numerous community choirs. She held several leadership positions in various community organizations, including: Community Concert Association, PEO, Junior Women's Club, Garden Club, and PTO. Kris had a strong sense of faith which she graciously shared with others. She founded a Bible study at church in which she participated in for more than twenty years. She had an innate ability to find out the life story of someone she just met. She passed along her love of flowers and gardening, music, cooking and creative writing to her children and grandchildren. She loved spending summers up north and traveling to all her family activities. Kris always went out of her way to make people feel special, be it in the way she sent notes of love, encouragement and bible verses to those going through a difficult time, or by hosting one of her many parties and holiday events for her friends and family where she used her amazing talent for decorating to help make beautiful memories.
She joins her mother and father in heaven, and leaves behind her husband of 47 years, Jim; son, Eric (Joy) Meier; two daughters, Katie (Sean) Burke and Megan (Rick) Lane; grandkids: Connor, Colin, Bennett and Graham Meier, Kelley, Jenny, Elizabeth, and William Burke; and Wheeler, Evelyn, and grand dog, Pappy Lane, two brothers, Kurt (Sue) Jensen and Scott (Cindy) Jensen; and many other family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 13, 2018, at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH (612 N. Randall Ave., Janesville, WI 53545). Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 12, 2018, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY (1800 E Racine St, Janesville, WI 53545). Her family requests donations be made to the LymeLight Foundation (https://lymelightfoundation.org). For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse