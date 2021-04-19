April 15, 2021
Janesville, WI - Kristeen Evelyn Farberg age 65 passed away Thursday April 15, 2021 at Argace Hospice and Palliative Care in Janesville. She was born on February 5, 1956 in Janesville the daughter of Virgil and Evelyn (Hookstead) Ripp. Kristeen married David Farberg on September 1, 1973. She was employed at General Motors, Janesville for twenty two years retiring in 2006. She then went to work for Farm and Fleet in Janesville. She was a member of Cooksville Lutheran Church and did volunteer work for Agrace Hospice Thrift Store and the Evansville Manor Nursing Home. She is survived by her husband of forty seven years, her son; Christian (Fiancée Brenda Carson) of Fort Wayne, siblings; Virgil Ripp, California, Roger Ripp, Beloit, Bruce (Gloria) Ripp, Beloit, Nolan (Barbara) Ripp, Janesville, Vivian (Charles) Martin Jr., Pennsylvania, Cherie Ripp, Evansville, sister in law; Shelby Dewey, California, Brothers and sisters in law; Ted and Mary Farberg, Gary Farberg, Kathie and Joel Gunn, Scott Farberg, Wendy and Fred Winger all of Janesville, many nieces and nephews, several aunts, uncles and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her son Chad Farberg, parents, Virgil and Evelyn Ripp, sister, Kathleen Ripp, brothers, Allen Dewey, Robert Ripp, Richard Ripp, Kevin Ripp, Donald Ripp, father and mother in-law, Donald and Charlene Farberg, sister in-law, Therese Farberg. Private services will be held in Cooksville Cemetery, Porter Township. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family.
Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com
Memorials may be made to Cooksville Lutheran Church or Agrace HospiceCare in Janesville.
The family would like to thank the Staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their compassion and care for Kristeen.