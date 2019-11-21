July 14, 1965 - November 17, 2019

Janesville/Johnstown Center, WI -- Kris E. Mawhinney, age 54, of Johnstown Center, passed away unexpectedly early Sunday morning, November 17, 2019 at SSM Health/St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. Kris was born July 14, 1965 in Janesville, the daughter of Clarence W. and Mary E. (Larson) Yoss. She attended school in Janesville and was a graduate of Parker High School. On August 12, 2005 she married Bert J. "B.J." Mawhinney in Darlington, WI. Kris loved sewing and was an accomplished seamstress. She was working with Jacqueline King Designs at the time of her passing. Kris loved camping, fishing, woodworking, and gardening. She loved the outdoors! Kris will be remembered for her incredible sense of humor. Kris always could make everyone else around her smile! She also enjoyed nothing more than hosting dinner get-togethers and parties for her family and friends. Her greatest love was her family, and especially spending time with her granddaughter, her "Hunny-Bunny," Lyla. She loved nothing more than having a dance party with Lyla

Kris is survived by her loving husband, B.J.; her son, Eliot (Jen) Yoss; and her sons, Cody and Noah; her beloved granddaughter, Lyla Margaret; her mom, Mary Yoss; her brothers and sisters: Dick (Rita) Millis, Bob (Julie) Millis, Tim (Jodi) Millis, Cher'rie Yoss, Mark (Cindy) Millis, Vicki (Todd McConochie), Denise (Paul) Meyer, and Sue Bargender; and by many nieces; nephews; and friends, including her "core group," Laurie, Chris, and Karen. She was preceded in death by her dad, Clarence Yoss, on January 23, 2013.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. Inurnment will be in the Johnstown Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday at the FUNERAL HOME.

