April 5, 2023
St. Germain, WI - Kirby Doherty, age 67, of St Germain, WI, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 9:33 p.m., at Marshfield Hospital in Marshfield, WI.
April 5, 2023
St. Germain, WI - Kirby Doherty, age 67, of St Germain, WI, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 9:33 p.m., at Marshfield Hospital in Marshfield, WI.
Kirby was born on August 15, 1955, to John and Donna Doherty in Rockford, IL
Kirby met Gloria Alexander in 1978 finding the love his life they had a whirlwind romance and full life together. Kirby and Gloria went on to raise two children, Michelle Rene Alexander and Jeremi Lee Alexander.
Kirby was a farmer raising angus and a member of American Breeders Association in addition to working full-time at General Motors in the Rock County area. When Kirby retired from General Motors, he moved to the Northwoods of Wisconsin in St Germain. He loved riding his Harley Davidson and spending time with his granddaughter Abigail Gloria. She gave him a renewed love for life. Anyone close to Kirby knew of his love for all animals and cats Sam, Smokey, and Goldie, outweighed beyond measure his love for most people.
Kirby was predeceased by his wife Gloria, his twin brother Kevin, his mother Donna, and his father John. He is survived by his son Jeremi Lee (Susan Cowan), daughter Michelle Rene, granddaughter Abigail, and her father Josh, his brother John and (Elaine) Doherty and many nieces and nephews.
It was Kirby's wish to not have any services, he will be cremated at Bolger Cremation & Funeral Services, 1212 First Avenue, Woodruff, WI 54568. In lieu of flowers, it was Kirby's wish to have expressions of sympathy, donations put into a trust for his granddaughter Abigail in care of Michelle Alexander, 1251 Riverview Drive, St Germain, WI 54558
The family thanks everyone for reaching out with their condolences and support. Kirby will be missed by more people than we can even think to mention.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.