September 17, 1984 - May 24, 2021
Williams Bay, WI - Kip Ross, age 36, of Williams Bay passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Mercyhealth Hospital in Janesville. He was born in Burlington on September 17, 1984 to Charles and Gail (Ennis) Ross. Kip was united in marriage to Jessica Barkes. He was a radiology technician at Aurora Lakeland and most recently at Mercy Walworth. Kip was actively involved in Lakeland Community Church and went on a mission trip to Costa Rica. He enjoyed traveling, camping, cooking, and he loved people and socializing.
Kip is survived by his wife, Jessica; two children, Landon and Natalie; his mother, Gail (George) Gallagher, of Delavan; a brother, Travis Ross, of Williams Bay; grandparents, John (Charlene) Ennis, of Elroy, WI; a step brother, Eric (Stacy) Gallagher, of Sharon; a step sister, Kelly Gallagher, of IL; mother-in-law, Julie Rice, of Delavan; father-in-law, Rick (Beth) Barkes, of IL; sister-in-law, Laura (Adam) Nielsen, of Williams Bay; brother-in-laws, Michael (Amanda) Barkes, of Williams Bay, and Nick and Matt Barkes, of IL; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Kip is preceded in death by his father, Charles.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Lakeland Community Church, N3181 WI-67 in Lake Geneva. Visitation will be held at 5:30 P.M. until the time of the service on Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Kip's family to help with a scholarship fund. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com