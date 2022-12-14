Kimberly Farnum "Kim" Bliss

Janesville, WI - Kimberly "Kim" Farnum Bliss, age 66, passed away at home peacefully on December 3, 2022. She was born on February 12, 1956, in Janesville, WI; the daughter of Crandell and Janet Bliss. Kimberly will fondly be remembered for the love she had for her family, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and for her desire to help others, cook huge delicious meals, and bake yummy goodies. Her favorite was being a home health aide; she truly enjoyed helping and being there for her patients, and in turn they enjoyed and loved her, making for some strong friendly bonds. She was also proud of her years as a butcher when she and her first husband owned a meat market. She enjoyed macrame, drawing, and painting in her younger years. One of her favorite things to do was sit and chit chat and drink coffee while Days of Our Lives played in the background. Her sense of humor and silliness, her smile when she watched her great grandchildren, and hearing her say "love you bunches, honey" will be fondly remembered and sadly missed. She held a special place in all of our hearts.
Kimberly is survived by her mother, Janet Bliss; two children, Sarah (Dennis) Reachard and Harvest (Mike) Frost; siblings: Christine Bliss, Shelly (Jim) Rooney, Sherry (Keith) Cloud, and Dell (Roxanne) Bliss; grandchildren: Briana Reachard, Christopher Reachard, Stephanie Huth, Samantha (Teddy) Kent, Shannon Frost; and great granddaughters: Kaylie Kent, Elizabeth Huth and Riley Sherman. She is preceded in death by her father, Crandell Bliss, and nephew, Eric Rebman.
The family will be having a private celebration at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Kimberly Bliss as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.