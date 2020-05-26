May 20, 1968 - May 14, 2020
Madison, WI -- Kimberly Davis Givhan, age 51, of Madison passed away at home on Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was born on May 20, 1968, in Janesville, the daughter of Rolland and Sandra Davis. She graduated from Parker High School in 1986. She married Cory Givhan in 1990, and they divorced in 2004. Kimberly has been employed by Associated Bank in Madison since moving back to Wisconsin in 2004. She had been very involved in the Rock County 4-H program for 10 years during her youth. She had been awarded many awards and trips during those years and made many friends. The skills she learned became life-long. She was an excellent seamstress and would alter a pattern to make it "hers". She was very skilled with making floral arrangements and loved doing them. Her beautiful smile was contagious, and it radiated to all those around her. She had a strong and constant faith, and always used her God-given talents to help others in her daily life. She volunteered with the food pantry in Madison.
Kimberly is survived by her parents, Rollie and Sandi Davis; brother, Scott Davis and sister-in-law, Tracy Davis; nephews, Blake and Tyler Davis; niece and Goddaughter, Brooke Davis; aunt and Godmother, Patricia Behselich; and many aunts; uncles; cousins; friends; and her precious cat, Gracie. Kimberly was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Norman and Gladys Heintz; paternal grandparents, Edward and Lillian Davis; and several aunts and uncles.
Private family services will be held, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in Kim's name to the Asthma & Allergy Foundation of America, 1235 South Clark St., Suite 305, Arlington, VA 22202; 9 Lives Rescue, 6907 South Ave., Middleton, WI 53562; or ECHO, Inc., 65 S. High St., Janesville, WI 53548.