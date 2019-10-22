December 18, 1975 - October 17, 2019

Albany, WI -- Kimberly Ann Neuenschwander, 43, of Albany, died unexpectedly Thursday, October 17, 2019. Kim was born December 18, 1975, the daughter of Robert "Bugnose" (Carol) Neuenschwander, and Donna Weaver. Kim grew up in Evansville, graduated high school in 1994, and had many friends in the community. She worked as a caregiver through the years, and enjoyed helping people very much. Her hobbies included attending concerts, going down the river, and spending time with friends and family.

She is survived by her children, Cody and Carmen Hawkinson; niece, Carrie Hale; stepmother, Carol Neuenschwander; her sisters: Annette (Oliver) Murwin, Shari (Kerry) Knutson, Amanda Pulcine; brother, Donald Runaas; and many uncles; aunts; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Kim was preceded in death by father, Robert Neuenschwander; mother, Donna Weaver; her nephew, Eric Runaas; and beloved friend, Jessica Frank.

A Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville, with Reverend Kevin Phillips of Hilltop Community Church officiating. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established. A luncheon will follow the service at Pete's Inn Evansville. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com