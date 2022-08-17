Janesville, WI - Kim Marie Monson, age 63, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Evansville Manor. She was born in Beloit on September 10, 1958; the daughter of Clovis and Olive Marie (Hallett) Frisbee. She worked as an over the road Truck Driver for many years. Kim enjoyed camping and quiet time with a good book.
Kim is survived by her daughters: Jennifer (Tom) Falk, Valerie Monson, and Sheila Monson; grandchildren: Jesse, Valen, Sandra, and Christian Monson; great-grandchildren, Baylee Monson and Gabriel Roach; siblings: Jim (Sonja) Frisbee, Deb Harris, and Nicole (Gary) Schultes; and many extended family members and friends. Kim is preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Alexi Monson; and brother, Steve Frisbee.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Kim Monson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.