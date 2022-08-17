Kim Marie Monson

September 10, 1958 - August 11, 2022

Janesville, WI - Kim Marie Monson, age 63, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Evansville Manor. She was born in Beloit on September 10, 1958; the daughter of Clovis and Olive Marie (Hallett) Frisbee. She worked as an over the road Truck Driver for many years. Kim enjoyed camping and quiet time with a good book.

