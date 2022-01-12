Janesville, WI - Kim Louise Elfers-Ryder, age 57, of Janesville, WI passed away on January 9, 2022 at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born in Janesville on August 28, 1964, the daughter of Arnold and Janice (Sitch) Elfers.
Kim married Paul Ryder on August 6, 2015. She was employed by Everflora Chicago. She started in the floral industry at Bouquet Connection in Madison Wi in 1987, until the company merged with Everflora Chicago in 2008. Kim worked in Sales, including Floral Web Designer and Merchandiser. She could make beautiful bouquets and everyone that knew Kim at Everflora Chicago enjoyed working with her. Kim found Great happiness in her expression and love of photography. Viewing her work was a window into her Spirit that was so precious and beautiful.
Kim was a most loving, caring, kind and gentle Wife, Mother, Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Niece, Cousin and Friend. She will be greatly missed. It is comforting to know She is now in Our Heavenly Father God's home of eternal rest.
Kim is survived by her husband, Paul Ryder; daughter, Jenna Elfers; mother, Janice Elfers; sister, Shelly (Tim) Gaines; brothers, Brian (Kris) Elfers and Todd (Amanda)Elfers. Kim was a loving Aunt to Jack and Ally Elfers and Dylan Gaines. Her father preceded her in death.
A celebration of Kim's life will be held at a future date yet to be determined. The family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Kim Elfers-Ryder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
