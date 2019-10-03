August 15, 1946 - October 2, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Kim J. Isherwood Sr., age 73, of Delavan, passed away on Tuesday, October 2, 2019, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, in Elkhorn. He was born in Stevens Point, WI, on August 15, 1946, to John and Evelyn Isherwood. Kim proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the VFW and American Legion. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and had a laugh no one can forget.

Kim is survived by his two children, Kim Isherwood Jr., of AZ, and Diane (Robert) DeVoy, of Del Rio, TX; six grandchildren: Samantha (Jeffrey Malinek) Taylor, of Darien, Jasmine (Travis) Olson, of Clinton, Hunter Lies, of Walworth, Kayla (Matt Walker) Isherwood, of OR, Domonick (Lacey) Isherwood, of OR, and Megan (Michael Turner) Isherwood, of OR; ten great grandchildren; and two sisters, Cheryl (Ray) Alberth, of Delavan, and Joyce Smith, of Rockford.

Kim is preceded in death by his parents, John and Evelyn; a grandson, Devin; a great granddaughter, Leiana; and a sister, Sandy Bowey.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at MONROE FUNERAL HOME, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors for Kim and his father John will be held at St. Andrews Cemetery in Delavan. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com