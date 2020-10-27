June 28, 1952 - October 19, 2020
Edgerton, WI - EDGERTON---Kevin P. Zalud, age 68, of Edgerton, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Rock Haven. He was born in Chicago on June 28, 1952, the son of the late Alan and Dorothy (Finn) Zalud. Kevin entered the US Army and served honorably from 1972-1974 where he was stationed in Germany. After his discharge from the service, Kevin returned to Edgerton and eventually moved to the Chicago area where he worked for the US Postal Service in both Chicago and Franklin Park. He retired and returned to Edgerton.
He is survived by his sister, Dawn Zalud of Crystal Lake, IL; brother, Alan "Lanny" (Mary) Zalud of Fort Myers, FL; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Taylor Zalud; sister, Barbara Krone; and a brother, Jack Zalud.
Private family graveside services will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Edgerton. The family is being assisted by the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Edgerton. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com