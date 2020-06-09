December 9, 1961 - June 1, 2020
Edgerton, WI -- Kevin Oren, a proud retired operating engineer of 28 years, passed on to His eternal presence June 1st, 2020. Kevin enjoyed a life time career with Speedway Sand and Gravel, of Middleton, WI, as a member of the Local 139 Union. He thoroughly appreciated life enjoying the outdoors, hunting, snowmobiling, taking a drive, motorcycling, swimming, all types of racing, and the Green Bay Packers. He cherished being a grandfather, and will be remembered for his consistent check-ins and calls to his siblings and children.
Kevin is forever remembered by his loving wife, Lanette (Hoare); his treasured children: Jordan (Brittany) Oren of Janesville, WI, Colton Oren of Edgerton, Sierra (Andy) Ylvisaker of Stoughton, WI; and beloved grandchildren: Braeden, Rayanna, Landon Ylvisaker, and Blaze Brandenburg. His enduring family extends to his siblings: Sally (Bryan) Jackson-Greene of Milton, WI, Michael (Patty Jo) Oren of South Milwaukee, WI; Peggy (Joel) Appel, of Edgerton, Carol (Roger) Mulligan of Janesville, and Daryl (Joleen) Oren of Janesville. He is also dearly recalled by his sisters-in-law, Darlynn Hoare of Stoughton, and Ronelle (Stuart) Escher, of Sun Prairie, WI; and mother-in-law, Lenore Hoare of Stoughton. He is additionally survived by many aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces; and nephews. Kevin preceded in eternal life by siblings, Danny, and Timmy; his parents, Robert Sidney Oren and Donna Mae Oren, both deceased in 2002; and his father-in-law, Neil Hoare.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Oren family home, 6307 West Pomeroy Rd, Edgerton. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family. Condolences can be made at www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com
