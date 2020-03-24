January 22, 1968 - March 19, 2020
Appleton, WI -- Kevin N. Fuglestad, age 52, of Appleton, WI, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born in Janesville, WI to Norman C. Fuglestad and Sharon K. (McKee) Fuglestad, and graduated from J.A. Craig High School in Janesville in 1986. He graduated from UW-Whitewater in 1990 with a business major in accounting. He soon after became a certified public accountant, passing all four sections of the CPA exam on the first try. Kevin spent a quarter century of his CPA career at BMO Harris Bank (formerly M&I Bank). After early retirement, he has been a consultant partner with Oak Hill Business Partners. Kevin enjoyed his working career, family celebrations, and fitness activities. He led a disciplined and honorable life.
He is survived by his mother Sharon (Doug Marcelini) Fuglestad; five siblings: Shari (Bob) Olson of Pewaukee, WI, Shauna Fuglestad of Waukesha, WI, Loren (Deb) Fuglestad of Green Bay, WI, Darin Fuglestad of Jefferson, WI, and Erin (Jason) Joanis of Fitchburg, WI; 15 nieces and nephews: Jamie (Matthew) Peterson, Jillian (Jakin) Grabau, Chelsea (Nicholas) Riehle, and Amelia Olson; Christopher, Ryan, Connor, and Brett Fuglestad; Mason, Michael and Annalyse Fuglestad; Callum, Sullivan, Finley, and Declan Joanis; a great nephew, Beckett Peterson; and many aunts; uncles; cousins; and extended family. He was preceded in death by his father, Norm; sister-in-law, Molly Fuglestad; and grandparents: Gordon and Ruth McKee, and Kristoffer and Esther Fuglestad.
A private family memorial service is being planned by Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home in Evansville, WI, with interment in Cooksville Cemetery. A memorial fund is being established in Kevin's name and given to a charity close to his heart. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com