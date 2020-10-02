March 20, 2020
Janesville, WI- JANESVILLE− Kevin Martin, age 58, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Alden Estates in Jefferson. He was born in Beloit on August 16, 1961, the son of Carroll and Donna (Fenton) Martin. He attended Milton High School before enlisting in the military. Kevin served in the U.S. Navy as a jet engine mechanic at NAS Jacksonville; and then in the U.S. Coast Guard at Station Mayport in Florida. After his service to his country, he returned home to Wisconsin to be closer to his family.
Kevin is survived by his loving partner, Laura King; daughter, Michelle Brace; and son, Donovan Martin. He was the proud grandfather of 4 grandchildren: Alexandra "Lexie", Jacob, Hunter, and Aiden; and fondly remembered by many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Carroll Martin; step-father, Ronald Martin; brother, Larry Martin; and son-in- law, Daniel Brace.
Kevin loved spending time and spoiling his grandchildren. In his past time, he had a silk-screen business. He also enjoyed music and supporting local bands in the area; and scrolling through Facebook connecting with friends and discussing political issues. He will be forever remembered for his quick wit and his generosity to those who needed a helping hand.
A celebration of life will be held with Military Honors at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at VETERAN'S PARK IN MILTON. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com