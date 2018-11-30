Kevin "Louie" Alwin

December 30, 1955 - November 27, 2018

Janesville, WI -- Kevin "Louie" Lee Alwin, age 62, lifelong resident of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Kevin was most proud to be a Dad and Grandpa to his daughter, Jessica and grandkids, Eli and Lily, whom he loved dearly. He was born in Janesville on December 30, 1955, the son of Harold and Jeanette (Clarida) Alwin. Kevin was a 1974 graduate of Milton High School, and worked for General Motors, retiring in 2008. He was a Life Member of HOG the "Harley Davidson Owners Group" and a member of Ducks Unlimited. Kevin started gardening later in life, and even experimented with cooking. He was a Packer Fan, enjoyed hunting and fishing, and spending time outdoors. Kevin really lived his life to the fullest and often would say "I lived my life my way... with no regrets". He was a devoted grandpa, father, brother, and friend to anyone he knew, and his love and selfless nature will never be forgotten.

Kevin is survived by his daughter, Jessica (Gabe) Storms; grandchildren, Elijah and Lilian Storms; siblings, Deborah (Andrew) Truscott, Connie Risk, Thomas Alwin, Terence (Sharon) Alwin, and David (Jenny) Alwin; and numerous nieces; nephews; extended family and friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Harold and Jeanette.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on December 1, 2018 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY; with a visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in Kevin's honor. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

