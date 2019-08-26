July 15th, 1957 - August 22nd, 2019

Milton, WI -- Kevin Lee Shull, of Milton, passed away the morning of Thursday August 22nd, 2019, at UW Hospital (Madison), at the age of 62. Kevin was born July 15th, 1957, to Louis and Gladys Shull and was raised in Clinton, WI. Kevin graduated from Clinton High School and moved on to enroll at the Milwaukee School of Engineering, where he graduated from in 1978. From there, Kevin followed many career paths including owning a machine shop and a bar in Beloit, working at Bayliner Marine, selling investments, and finally finding his passion in owning his own small construction and remodeling company. He was always a man that was considered a "Jack of all trades" to most, but was seen as another "MacGyver" to his daughter. Kevin had two children (Ryan and Alexis) and four grandchildren (Victoria, Gloria, Austin and Sydney). Although he had many hobbies, his favorite activity was always spending time with his family and friends. He traveled to many places across the world with his late wife, daughter, grandchildren, and many friends over the years, making the most of every moment. Other than time with his family Kevin enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, riding his motorcycle and pretty much anything that got him outside. He was also an avid reader when his time allowed. His hunting and fishing adventures took him to places such as Africa, New Zealand, Canada, Alaska, and most recently, Argentina, along with many places within the US. Over the years Kevin donated his time to Rock County 4-H shooting sports, Rock County Hunters Education, Whitetails Unlimited, Wild Turkey Federation, his Church, and countless other organizations. He loved helping people and would join any organization that allowed him to do so. Through these organizations he made many life-long friends. Kevin's faith, friends, and most importantly family helped him get through the last few months. He impacted many and made friends at every turn of his life. He was loved by so many people and missed by even more.

Kevin's surviving family includes his son, Ryan (Trina), and their children (Victoria, Gloria and Austin); his daughter, Alexis (Eric) Engler, and their daughter (Sydney); his brothers, Louis and Jeff; and his sister, Barb; along with many nieces and nephews along with their children.

Preceding Kevin are his parents, Louis and Gladys; his wife, Ginni; and his sisters, Susan and Rita.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at First Congregational Church, Milton, with Pastor David Peterson officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton and from 10 a.m. until the start of the services on Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Kevin's name at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com