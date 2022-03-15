Kevin Lee Conaway Mar 15, 2022 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save February 23, 1960 - March 10, 2022Footville, WI - Kevin Lee Conaway, age 62, of Footville, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022, at his home.He was born in Janesville, February 23, 1960, the son of Jerald and Marilyn Joanne (Meythaler) Conaway.Kevin attended Parkview High School. He retired from General Motors and then worked for Chrysler Belvidere, IL as an Assembler. Kevin loved to hunt with his brothers in Black River Falls.He is survived by his brothers: Ronald (Nichole) and Jeffrey (Susan); and nephew: Lukas Parsons.He was preceded in death by his parents.Private graveside service will be held.www.newcomerfh.com To plant a tree in memory of Kevin Conaway as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Sign up for our Obituaries newsletterReceive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Games Trending Now Janesville liquor licensing board scrutinizes Hy-Vee's dining, drinking patio planned at new store Humes Road to close starting Monday until August Don't expect suspension of gas tax or $150 checks anytime soon, Evers says in Janesville Death notices for March 9, 2022 Death notices for March 11, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Special section Spring Home Improvement Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form