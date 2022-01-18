Janesville, WI - Kevin L. Updike, 39, passed away with his family surrounding him. He was born February 22, 1982, in Janesville. On May 13, 2005, he married Samantha 'Sami' Simpson in Janesville.
Kevin had a great big heart, was funny, smart, mischievous, and so very loyal. He was an outdoorsman with hunting and fishing and growing up he enjoyed going out to help his uncle collect bait for the bait shop. Kevin was an animal lover and somehow animals just always seemed drawn to him. Lastly, and most important he was the most amazing husband, father and awesome uncle; he truly loved his family.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Sami; children: Leland Updike, Kayonna Updike, and Savyn Updike; sister, Lisa (RB) Bliss; nephews, Cody (Courtney) Hedgecock, and Wyatt Bliss; grandnephew, Liam Hedgecock; dad, Steve (Vickie) Updike; aunt, Betty (Jerry Sr.) Harer; uncle, Allen Blevins; cousins; his father-in-law, Dennis (Cherry) Simpson; mother-in-law, Pam Dundee; father-in-law, Larry Jensen; sibilings-in-law: Steve (Erin) Dundee, Dennis (Joy) Simpson; nieces/nephews: Alazae, Trey, and Paxson Dundee and Lance, Logan, Landon and Lillian Simpson. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda J. Updike; uncle, Robert Blevins; aunt, Diane Blevins; and grandparent, Robert (Nora) Blevins.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, with Pastor Brad Urlaub presiding. Visitation will begin on Friday, January 21, 2022 at the funeral home from 4:00 to 7:00 PM and then continue on Saturday from 9:00 AM until time of service.
Sami and the family wishes to thank all who have been so helpful in any capacity for Kevin and us, but especially to Greg Langron and Danny Davenport, who were there every single step of the way.
