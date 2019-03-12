November 14, 1953 - March 8, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Kevin John Mullen, age 65, Janesville, died of complications from Parkinson's Disease on Friday, March 8, 2019 at his home, with his family by his side. He was born in Janesville on November 14, 1953, the son of the late John and Patricia (Venable) Mullen. Kevin graduated from Orfordville Parkview High School in 1972. He married Glenda M. Johnson on November 2, 1974, at Orfordville Lutheran Church, and together they had two sons. Kevin worked for Kerry (formerly Beatrice, and Beatreme) of Beloit before retiring after 32 years of service. He later worked as a maintenance mechanic and boiler operator at The Wisconsin School for the Visually Handicapped. He then retired from work due to his declining health in 2015. Kevin was known as a very hard worker, who willingly tackled any job that was put in front of him. He will always be remembered by his family, friends, and all he met as a strong and selfless person. The attributes which best describe him include: kind, respectful, patient, and humorous. Kevin was a proud husband and father who loved his wife and sons dearly. He was very active in his sons activities growing up, including camping, basketball, softball, scouting, and hunting. He was loved and respected by all of his extended family with whom he had many close relationships, especially his nieces and nephews. Kevin was proud of his Irish heritage and family history. He enjoyed traveling across the U.S. and abroad, and attending many music concerts and festivals with family and friends. Collecting antiques and Beatles memorabilia were favorite hobbies, along with playing pool. During his long illness, his humor, determination, and positive attitude gave strength to his family, friends, and everyone he knew.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 45 years, Glenda; his two sons, Ryan Mullen of Janesville and Perry (Fallon) Mullen of Sun Prairie, WI (and their son, Harper); his sisters: Maureen Mullen of Yuma, AZ, Terry Severance of Janesville, and Trisha (Joerg) Toberna of Greendale, WI; and his brothers, Tim Mullen of Beloit, WI and James (Karen) Mullen of Madison, WI. He is further survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law: Sheryl Stackhouse of Janesville, Glenville "Jr." and Gerry Johnson of Orfordville, Patricia Johnson of Portage, Sindy and David Weis of Janesville, Mary and Steve Klund of Janesville, and Connie Johnson of Janesville; many nieces, nephews (47), other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Glenville and Shirley Johnson; and brother-in-law, Gary Johnson.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Orfordville Lutheran Church with Pastor Peder Johanson officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville and again on Friday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Milton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace Hospice Care, Janesville or the Wisconsin Parkinson Association, 16655 W. Bluemound Road, Suite 330, Brookfield, WI, 53005.

A very warm and heartfelt thank you to Dr. Matthew Swedlund, Dr. Teresa Mangin and the staff at UW Hospital and Clinics for the excellent care given to Kevin over the last five years. A great thank you to Agrace HospiceCare for the care, support and compassion given to Kevin and his family during his final journey. All of you are true Angels!

Thank you also to Pastor Andy Twiton for all of the kindness and support.