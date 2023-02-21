Kevin G. Isensee

November 22, 1984 - February 15, 2023

Beloit, WI - Kevin G. Isensee, age 38, of Beloit, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at home. He was born in Janesville on November 22, 1984; the son of Gene Isensee and Sally (Swenson) Gregoire. Kevin graduated from Fort Atkinson High School, class of 2003 and worked in management for both Menards and Harbor Freight in the Southern Wisconsin area. He will be remembered fondly for his fun-loving nature and strong work ethic. Kevin was a car enthusiast (he was proud of his white Mitsubishi) and was a staunch Packer backer and Brewers fan. He had a hoodie for every occasion and loved to spend as much of his free-time with his children and his mother as possible.

