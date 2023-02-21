Beloit, WI - Kevin G. Isensee, age 38, of Beloit, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at home. He was born in Janesville on November 22, 1984; the son of Gene Isensee and Sally (Swenson) Gregoire. Kevin graduated from Fort Atkinson High School, class of 2003 and worked in management for both Menards and Harbor Freight in the Southern Wisconsin area. He will be remembered fondly for his fun-loving nature and strong work ethic. Kevin was a car enthusiast (he was proud of his white Mitsubishi) and was a staunch Packer backer and Brewers fan. He had a hoodie for every occasion and loved to spend as much of his free-time with his children and his mother as possible.
Kevin is survived by his kids: Cameron Mausser, Keegan Isensee and Rylee Isensee; his mother, Sally (fiancé, Rosendo Acosta Suarez) Gregoire; brother, Bryan Isensee; half-siblings, Kim Rugg and Rick Isensee; uncles: Mike Swenson, Brad (Jan) Swenson and Kirk (Betsy) Swenson; and numerous extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Gene Isensee; and both maternal and paternal grandparents.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
