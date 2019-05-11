June 23, 1956 - May 9, 2019

Loganville/Janesville, WI -- Kevin G. Cox, age 62, passed away peacefully at his home on May 9, 2019. He was born in Janesville on June 23, 1956 to Gordon and Helen (Wagner) Cox. Kevin grew up in Janesville, and was a graduate of Janesville Parker High School, Class of 1975. Kevin enjoyed working at the Piggly Wiggly in Sauk City. He loved to read books, enjoyed photography, fishing, family events, and rooting for the Green Bay Packers.

He is survived by his brothers: Bryan (Barb) Cox of Janesville, Eric Cox of Janesville, Anthony Cox of Hillpoint, and Darrell (Pat) Cox of North Freedom. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Kevin's life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the farm house, S.8097 Alder Dr., Loganville, WI. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com

Kevin's family would like to thank the Staff and Nurses of SSM Home Health Hospice for their excellent care of Kevin.