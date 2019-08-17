March 26, 1960 - August 12, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Kevin E. Cocroft age 59, of Elkhorn, WI. Passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Monday, August 12, 2019. Kevin was born in Elkhorn, WI on March 26, 1960 to the late Eugene "Boody" and Donna (Franzene) Cocroft. He was the loving father of Krista, and the late Christopher Cocroft. And loving grandfather to Alyssa, Austin, Christopher, Navaeh, Cherysh, Payton, Kingston, Princeton, Karissa and Destiny. He also enjoyed spending his free time with Marissa Watkins, Samantha Schaffer; his loving aunt Joanne Schulz; and his 3 cousins Edward, Larry and Ronald Schulz and many friends.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Monday August 26, 2019 at the STEINKE-LAZARCZYK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME (515 Center Street, Lake Geneva) from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM with a service at 6:00 PM Pastor Bob Kamps is officiating. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.