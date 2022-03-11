BROOKLYN / VERONA / MOUNT HOREB, WI - Kevin Dennis Klusmeyer, age 68, of Brooklyn, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 7, 2022, at home, of an apparent heart attack. He worked for Bruce Company from 1999 to present.
Survivors include Heidi Stauffer, whom he shared a home and life with; four sisters: Joan (John) Klem of Westfield, Candace (Jeffery) Sutter of Mount Horeb, Becky Costner of Seattle, WA, and Brenda Klusmeyer of Madison; nephew and nieces: Nate (Taryn) Sutter and their children, Harper and Brody; Alana Sutter; Elizabeth (Tucker) Wilimovsky; Kristin Machnik; Karin (Vince) Farina and their children, Jay and Kaylynn; and Rebecca Jorgensen; many close friends; and had a special place in his heart for his little friend, Paige Dill.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Hulda on Feb. 14, 2001; father, Kenneth on Sept. 6, 2009; and sister, Cynthia Joy on Nov. 5, 1957.
A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
