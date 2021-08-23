March 15, 1977 - August 17, 2021
Edgerton, WI - Kevin Charles Pope, son of Charles "Chico" and Dawn Pope, entered this world on March 15, 1977 and departed August 17, 2021, to the arms of our Lord.
Kevin attended his first 4 years of elementary school in Milwaukee, then attended school in Edgerton. He graduated from Edgerton High School in 1995. Kevin excelled in all sports. He qualified for many regional and national junior wrestling tournaments, and won many of them. He lettered in football, basketball, and baseball at Edgerton. He played football at UW Whitewater for 2 years, before joining his family working at the Buckhorn Supper Club in 1997.
Kevin enjoyed many experiences in his shortened life. Kevin, along with his family, traveled to Peru to visit his Peruvian sister, Elena. While there, he visited Machu Picchu, and spent 3 days exploring the Amazon Jungle. Kevin really enjoyed numerous trips to our nation's Capital, from the Smithsonian Museums, to peering out over the National Mall from the balcony in the Speaker of the House's office, and to Arlington National Cemetery witnessing the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Kevin also made trips to Las Vegas, New Orleans, Napa Valley, and to Florida and the Gulf Coast.
Another one of Kevin's greatest loves was music. He played guitar and saxophone. He attended numerous Phish concerts, as well as attending Moody Blues, Robert Plant, Metallica, the Allman Brothers, and many music events at Alpine Valley, Summerfest, and the Wisconsin State Fair. He played bass guitar in the Optimus band in his early years.
Kevin was up to date on all current news around the world. His TV was always tuned to the news channels, 24/7.
Kevin enjoyed attending Badger, Packer, Brewer, and Bucks games. He has golfed at some of the best golf courses in Wisconsin. Fishing on Lake Michigan was an annual event, not to mention numerous Lake Koshkonong fishing adventures.
However, Kevin's proudest accomplishment was working at the Buckhorn Supper Club for over 22 years. Kevin was known as one of the best broiler chefs in Southern Wisconsin.
Kevin struggled the last few years with depression and alcoholism. In 2019, he was on track to recovery when COVID 19 locked everything down, and left Kevin feeling alone and depressed. All who knew Kevin agreed he was a fun-loving person, kind, and a great friend with a beautiful smile.
Kevin is survived by his parents, sister Shelley (Matt) Huhnke, special AFS sister, Elena Leigh from Peru, aunts and uncles: Judy (Bob) Tomczyk of Clintonville, Dick Pope of Walkerton, IN, Dale Pope of Edgerton, Jane (Ron) Bauer of Janesville, Peggy (Tim) Rusch of Stoughton, Kathy Pope of Wilton, and many cousins, friends, and his beloved cat, Bucky. Kevin was preceded in death by grandparents: Charles and Alvina Hudson, Edward and Joanne Pope; uncle: David Pope, and aunt: Wendy Pope.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton with Pastor Erik Jelinek officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from 4 PM to 7 PM at the funeral home and from 10 AM until the start of the services on Thursday. Masks are highly recommended. Construction is happening on S. Main St. We would advise coming to the funeral home from Hain Rd. The funeral service will be live streamed on Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services Facebook page. Either find us directly through Facebook or the link will be on Kevin's obituary page at www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Kevin's name at a later date.
"You are now pain-free, and you will always be in our hearts. Our only wish is that there were visiting hours in Heaven."
Love Always,
Your Mom, Dad and Sister