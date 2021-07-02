Kevin Arthur Church

January 2, 1958 - May 29, 2021
Elkhorn, WI - Kevin Church, the fifth child of Donald and Alma (Lohry) Church, passed away following surgery at an Elkhorn area hospital on May 29, 2021 at the age of 63. Kevin enjoyed watching and cheering on the Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, which meant spending time with his dad, brother and son. Kevin also loved working with wood in his workshop.
Kevin is survived by his five children: Jarett (Anne) Church of Mukwonago, Brea (Rob) Stiglitz of Elkhorn, Colin Church, Emma (Clay) Coleman, and Mykelti Church of Janesville; five precious gradnchildren: Jackson Stiglitz, Emilynn, Ella and Jace Church, and Cora Jane Coleman. He is also survived by his wife, Pamela Church; sisters, Donna Reichert of Waukesha and Lori (Gary) Snyder of Arkdale, WI. His children were blessed with mothers, Julie LaFountain of Elkhorn, and Carmen (Rob) Miller of Janesville. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dennis and Brian; and sister, Kelly; along with brothers-in-law, Brad Lutzow and Gerry Reichert.
A private family service was held.