January 5, 1956 - May 29, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Kent Vold, age 64, passed away at home on Friday May 29, 2020, the cause of death was cancer. He was born on January 5, 1956, in Newport News, Virginia, the son of Kent and Marie (Brown) Vold. He attended Milton High School and was a graduate of Blackhawk Technical College. On June 28, 1975, he married Brenda Howard. He lived in Janesville, WI and worked at SSI Technologies for the past 30 years. Brenda Vold passed away in February 2001, and Kent remarried Sheila Tansey on November 19, 2005. Kent was an avid fisherman, golfer, guitar player and super fan of the Green Bay Packers. He loved to spend time with family, friends, co-workers, and his beloved grandbabies.
Kent is survived by his wife, Sheila Vold, Janesville, WI; eldest son, Eric and (Sara) Vold, Janesville, WI; daughter, Jaida (Wade) Uloth, Austin, TX; and youngest son, Micah Vold Janesville, WI; 7 grandchildren: Cassidey Wolfert, Daisha Bishoff, Brennan, Hadley, and Graier Vold and Kenlea and Lyla Uloth; brother, Dennis Vold; and sister Cindy McCulloch. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife; and mother in law, Jeanne Fairchild.
Services will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday, June 5, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Visitation will be from 10 A.M. until the time of service at the FUNERAL HOME. Live stream of the funeral service will be available on tribute page Friday morning at https://www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com/obituaries/Kent-Vold?obId=14876817#/obituaryInfo. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Thanks to Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care for their help and support.