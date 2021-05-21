May 18, 2021
Evansville, WI - Kent H. Libby of Evansville passed away on may 18 at Agrace Hospice in Madison. He was born on September 25, 1929 in Madison, the son of Elzie B. and Mildred (Cain) Libby of Evansville. He grew up in Evansville and graduated from that high school in 1947.He graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Madison with a Bachelor's degree in business administration in 1951. He worked for IBM Corp in Chicago, Oscar Mayer and Company in Madison, Bethlehem Steel Co in Bethlehem and Johnstown, PA and A.T. Kearney and Co, Chicago until his retirement in the spring of 1983 when he returned to Evansville. In 1967 he married Mary Jean Zweifel of Evansville, who survives him. He was preceded in death by his parents. He followed major league baseball closely, especially the Yankees, White Sox, Cubs, and Brewers. He was also a fan of UW football and the Packers. He was a heavy reader, with interests in politics and world and military history. He enjoyed traveling having visited 76 foreign countries and all of the world's seven continents. He was a life-long member of the Congregational United Church of Christ in Evansville. He loved dogs and was seldom without one. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home of Evansville. is assisting the family. He will be interred at Maple Hill Cemetery, Evansville. A private family service will be held. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com