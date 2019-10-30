September 15, 1924 - October 24, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Kenneth W. Fitzsimmons, age 95, of Edgerton, died on October 24, 2019, at Home Again Assisted Living, Cambridge. He was born in Yorkville, IL on September 15, 1924, the son of William and Elva (Worsley) Fitzsimmons. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, and proudly served his country as an Infantry Soldier in the European Theater of Operations during WWII. Ken was wounded in battle, and was captured as a POW. Following his release and rehabilitation from injuries, he returned to Yorkville. He moved to Edgerton in 1960. He married Roberta "Bert" (Williams) Stark on September 3, 1965, and she preceded him in death on June 5, 2019. He was a farmer by trade, but he also enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, splitting wood, playing cards and working on his Model A. Ken was also an incredibly talented artist, creating statues and figures by carving wood from trees on the farm. He was a member of Fulton Church, and active with Edgerton Community Outreach.

Kenneth is survived by his six children: Jeanette Oliver of San Francisco, CA, Suzanne Mullee of Madison, Peggy (Marc) Ginsberg of Blue Mound, Michael (Fumi) Stark of Santa Clarita, CA, William (Bonnie) Fitzsimmons and Barry (Joanne) Fitzsimmons both of Fort Atkinson; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bert; and sister, Jean Brady.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51), Edgerton. Rev. Bob Wolniak of Fulton Church will preside and burial with full military honors will follow at Fassett Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.