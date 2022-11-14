Edgerton, WI - Kenneth W. (Bill) Knight, age 85, of Edgerton, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Mercy Hospital after a two-year battle with cancer. He was born on March 11, 1937, in Marquette, IA, the son and youngest child of Oris and Audrey (Spores) Knight. He married Betty Mueller on May 27, 1961, in Vernon County and celebrated 61 years.
Ken worked at General Motors and achieved 30 years there. The last 12 years he worked as an electrician in skilled trades and got to enjoy 30 years of retirement. He enjoyed the UAW retiree golf league, trapping, coon hunting, elk hunting in Colorado, fishing in Canada, but most of all going to his place near Genoa, fishing on the Mississippi, and deer hunting on the Don Oliver farm. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and keeping a meticulous lawn.
The last couple years he enjoyed going to breakfast with coworkers, Don Cullen and Jack Wardell.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; daughters: Kathy (Roy) Phelps, Karen (Mike) Bernhardt, and Lisa (Randy Franklin) Wellnitz; grandchildren: Virgil (Carly) Phelps, Ryan (Jessica) Phelps, William (Lydia) Phelps, Justin (Marissa) Bernhardt, Jesse Bernhardt, Joshua (Janna) Bernhardt, Richard (Samantha) Wellnitz and Jamie (Pat) Bingol; 15 great grandchildren; former son-in-law, Chris Wellnitz; nieces and nephews; and other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by 4 sisters: Helen Shaw, Deloris Osthoff, Charolette Trendt and infant sister, Linda; 2 brothers, Winston and Jack.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022, at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. Burial will follow at Fulton Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in Ken's name to Rock County Cancer Coalition, One Parker PL Suite 320, Janesville, WI, 53545. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
"The family would like to extend a special thank you to his family at Mercy Oncology."
To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Knight as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
