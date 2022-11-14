Kenneth W "Bill" Knight

March 11, 1937 - November 9, 2022

Edgerton, WI - Kenneth W. (Bill) Knight, age 85, of Edgerton, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Mercy Hospital after a two-year battle with cancer. He was born on March 11, 1937, in Marquette, IA, the son and youngest child of Oris and Audrey (Spores) Knight. He married Betty Mueller on May 27, 1961, in Vernon County and celebrated 61 years.

