Whitewater, WI -- Kenneth Vernon Krumm, age 85, of Whitewater passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Ken was born in McIntyre, IA on August 19, 1933, the son of Otto and Johanna (Reich) Krumm. On February 15, 1957, Ken married Janet Luebke in Fort Atkinson, WI. He was employed with General Motors for forty years. Ken was a member of the First English Lutheran Church in Whitewater. Ken loved his family, and enjoyed watching them grow. He loved playing cards, fishing, hunting, farming, joking around with everyone, collecting treasures from auctions and sales, and having a few beers with family and friends.

Surviving him are his children, Robert Krumm, and Michelle (Jeffrey) Cannon; grandchildren, Desiree Lueloff, and Jade Ritter; great-grandchildren, Anika Lueloff, and Ayrton Ritter; and two siblings, Lois Meier and Elroy Streich. Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Krumm; his parents; and three brothers.

Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Nitardy Funeral Home Chapel, 550 N. Newcomb Street, Whitewater, WI 53190. A visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Nitardy funeral home is assisting the family with arrangements.

