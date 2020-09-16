November 2, 1945 - August 25, 2020
Milton, WI -- Kenneth Theodore Soergel, 74, of Milton, WI, lost his brave battle with cancer and passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Edgerton Care Center. He was born on November 2, 1945, in Edgerton, WI, the son of Theodore and Lena (Frank) Soergel. Kenneth Theodore married the love of his life Kay Marie Diehl on June 19, 1965, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison, WI.
Ken worked as a commercial artist and graphic designer most of his career, lending his talent and creativity to several agencies and companies, including the Burdick Corporation in Milton, WI and Parker Pen in Janesville, WI. He retired from C&M Printing in Edgerton, WI where he provided sales and support. Ken was a modern Renaissance man; artist, outdoorsman, mechanic, and steward of the land. Ken could accomplish anything he put his mind to. He loved, cherished, and instilled a deep appreciation for the farm where he grew up. Ken was a devoted husband and father, a mentor and role model to not only to his two sons but to all his nieces and nephews whom he loved unconditionally. Ken had an opportunity to touch the lives of many people and leaves behind a multitude of very dear friends.
Ken is survived by his two sons, Michael (Jennifer) Soergel of Baldwin, WI, and Dirk (Elizabeth) Soergel of Janesville, WI; his beloved grandchildren: Johnathon, Lauren, Lillianna, Joseph, Benjamin, and Amelia; his sisters: Janet (Eldred) Mielke of Milton, Teddy (Jerry) Patterson of Janesville, and Kathy Viney of Milton; his brother-in-law, Howard (Karen) Diehl of Sauk City, WI, sisters-in-law: Mary (John) Holway of Madison ,WI, Margaret Frosch of Sauk City, WI, and Janet (Steve) Diehl-Stoikes of Magnolia, NC; and his many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kay (Diehl) Soergel; father and mother, Theodore (Lena) Soergel; and a nephew, Aaron Frosch.
A memorial service, reserved for immediate family per invite only due to the current pandemic, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Albrecht Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Larry Schwanke officiating. Visitation will be Friday September 18, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ken's family would like to extend their most sincere apologies to the numerous friends who want to pay their respects but will be unable to attend due to occupancy restrictions and the family's concern for the safety and welfare of others. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.