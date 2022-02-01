Kenneth T. "Kenny" Clark

Beloit, WI - Kenneth Thomas Clark, age 78, passed away unexpectedly of complications from Covid on January 25, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital in Beloit, Wisconsin. Kenneth "Kenny" Thomas Clark was born September 15, 1943 in Billings, Montana to Kenneth "Roy" Clark and Virgil (Snook) Clark. Kenny was raised and completed most of his schooling in Hysham, Montana. His family moved back to Wisconsin where he finished high school in Clinton, WI.
Kenny began a life career as a machinist at Bendix/Besly Products Corporation in South Beloit, IL, where he dedicated 43 years. He was known as the guy who could "fix anything," and never called in sick. He was dependable and hardworking. He often took on extra hours and other jobs as needed. He also loved growing his own crops and doing small farming on the side while raising horses and a few animals on his farm.
In his early years, while raising his family, he enjoyed being a cowboy, entering calf roping and team roping events at local rodeos. He always enjoyed spending time with his family playing video and board games, teaching his girls how to ride horses, helping raise pigs for the 4-H club at the local fair, and he never missed a sporting event. After retirement, he enjoyed a few odd jobs helping local farmers and friends, as well as watching his grandchildren at various sporting events.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Virgil Clark; brothers: Art, Bruce, Gary, and Raymond. He is survived by his life-partner, Diana Bach; daughters, Amy (Bill) Moomey and Eva (Doug) Glass; granddaughters, Courtney Nimtz, Ella Moomey; and grandsons: Cody Glass, Billy Moomey, and Cole Moomey.
A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., followed by a luncheon. The celebration will be held at the Sundown Cafe, 219 Allen Street, in Clinton, WI. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.