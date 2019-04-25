July 18, 1975 - April 23, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Kenneth Scott Blasing, 43, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from a long battle with complications of liver cirrhosis. He was born Friday, July 18, 1975, to Kenneth H. and Suzanne P. (Lehmann) Blasing. In his youth, Ken was an avid skateboarder, and had many friends. He loved all animals, especially reptiles and amphibians that were his constant companions. He was incredibly creative. He loved writing, drawing, books, and the most eclectic music. He loved camping and biking near Lake Mills with his family and friends. The union with Amber (McRoberts) Blasing gave him his greatest joy, his daughter Sadie Jane. Even at the end, he was trying to get home to her.

Ken is survived by his daughter, Sadie Jane; his mother and father; sister, Jaclyn (Max) Slesareva; two nieces, Victoria and Anna; three nephews: Nikolai, Alexei and Leo; his grandmother, Jane Blasing; his uncle, Rick (Belinda) Blasing; and many dear uncles, aunts and cousins, who will never look up on his sweet face again. Ken was preceded in death by his grandfather, Harold R. Blasing.

Please join us for a celebration of his life on Saturday, April 27 at 1 p.m. at 1111 Wynd Tree Drive, Janesville WI

We love you Kenny - we will miss you forever.