Kenneth Roy "Ken" Devlin

Evansville, WI - Kenneth Roy Devlin age 91 passed away on October 10, 2021 at Rock Haven Nursing Home Janesville. Ken was born and raised in his beloved Evansville. He was proud to serve in the United States Navy in both WWII and the Korean War. After discharge, he worked construction in California where he met the love of his life Clara. After growing to a family of six, the family moved back to Evansville in 1960. Ken was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 35 Evansville and an original certificate holder of the Evansville Golf Association. He was an integral part of constructing the initial 9 holes. Ken retired in 1985 and he and Clara RV'd across the U.S. and Canada. They wintered in Arizona for 13 years before returning once again to the Evansville area. Ken always enjoyed being with people, dearly loved his family, playing cards, traveling and joking. One of the highlights of his life was participating in the Badger Honor Flight program. He is survived by his wife Clara, children; Joni (Doug) Cordia, Dave (Billie) Devlin, Steve (Julee) Devlin, DeeAnne (Royce) Smelcer, 10 grandchildren, 18 great grand children, nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents Orville and Clara Devlin, brothers; Marvin and Rollie, sister in law Shirley Devlin.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00PM to 4:00PM on Saturday October 16, 2021 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville. Inurnment will be held in the spring at Maple Hill Cemetery Evansville with Military Honors provided by V.F.W. Post 6905 Evansville. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Veterans Administration in Madison in Ken's name.
"I know you're in a place
where all your wounds have
been erased and knowing yours
are healed, is healing mine
(Casting Crowns/ Scars in Heaven)
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.