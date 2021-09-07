Janesville, WI - Kenneth Rosheisen, age 75, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born in Monroe, WI on January 12, 1946, the son of Seth Ellsworth and Iva Leola (Williams) Rosheisen. He graduated from Juda High School and joined the US Navy. Kenneth married Karen Turner on July 31, 2004, and she preceded him in death on February 20, 2014. He worked as a machinist for Black & Decker and enjoyed traveling and playing poker after his retirement.
Kenneth is survived by his children, Brian (Marnie) Kvapil and Sheri (James) Patterson; 4 grandchildren: Kaylie Kvapil, Brandon (Katie) Patterson, Zachary Patterson, and McKenzie Patterson; 1 great grandchild: Byron Patterson; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and siblings: Merle Rosheisen, Beverly Hawthorne, Donna Pinnow, and Phyllis Davis.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., noon, on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Interment with full Military Honors will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Rosheisen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
