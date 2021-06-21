June 29, 1932 - January 9, 2021
Janesville, WI - Kenneth R. Whitby, age 88, of Janesville, formerly of Oak Creek, was called into Eternity with his Lord, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. He was born in Milwaukee on June 29, 1932, the son of C. Richard and Adeline (Wendt) Whitby. He married Joan E. Fischer on June 7, 1958, in Helenville, WI. Together they lived in Oak Creek, Jefferson, Delavan, and for the past two years, in Janesville. She preceded him in death on March 29, 2020. Ken was a teacher at Oak Creek Jr. High School for 25 years. He enjoyed collecting stamps, playing sousaphone, baritone, and clarinet. He also liked to travel the country and cooking. He is survived by his four children: Laurie Whitby of Janesville, Mark (Koralie) Whitby of Loveland, CO, Nancy (Tom) Houghton of Rockton, IL, and Paul (Barb) Whitby of Lake in the Hills, IL.
A Funeral service for Kenneth will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1550 S. Osborne Ave., Janesville, with Rev. Richard Lehmann officiating. Visitation will take place at church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. To send condolences see www.apfelwolfe.com